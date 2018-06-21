The Cat Empire at music festival in Bucharest

The fifth edition of the Shine music festival takes place between June 30 and July 1 at Arenele Romane, in Bucharest’s Carol Park.

The festival’s lineup includes names such as The Cat Empire, Paraziții, Subcarpați, Frații Grime, Suie Paparude, Basska, The Mono Jacks, Cred Că Sunt Extraterestru, Fantome, Argatu, Rockabella, Navi, Rana and The Purple Dandies.

The open-air performance venue Arenele Romane was built at the beginning of the 20th century for Romanian General Exhibition of 1906, dedicated to celebrating 40 years since Carol I took the throne of Romani.

Tickets for the event are available at iabilet.ro and eventim.ro.

(Photo: Shine Festival Facebook Page)

