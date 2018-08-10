Tetra Pak names new regional general manager

Swedish packaging producer Tetra Pak appointed Frenchman Guillaume Latourrette as its new general manager for South Eastern Europe, which also includes Romania.

The new executive, who was previously a regional marketing manager for Europe and Central Asia, replaces Francesco Faella, who has managed the group’s operations in the region for two years. Faella was moved at the helm of Tetra Pak’s operations in Italy.

Tetra Pak has about 23,000 employees in 80 countries. In Romania, the company had 36 employees and some EUR 33.6 million in sales in 2017, according to official data.

(photo source: Tetra Pak on Facebook)