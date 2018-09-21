12 °C
Authorities start testing RO-ALERT system in Bucharest and Ilfov

by Romania Insider
The authorities will start testing the new automated system for warning the population in case of emergency situations.

On Friday, between 10:00 and 12:00, mobile phone users in Bucharest’s Districts 1 and 3 will get “test” messages, local Mediafax reported. A new round of test messages will be sent to all mobile phone users in Bucharest and Ilfov on Monday, between 10:00 and 12:00 and between 17:00 and 19:00.

The RO-ALERT system allows the sending of Cell Broadcast messages to warn the population in case of emergency. The system will be used in major situation in which the people’s lives and health are in danger, such as extreme weather, flooding, terrorist attacks and others.

Romanian authorities launch website of emergency warning system Ro-Alert

