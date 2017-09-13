EC finances Eastern Europe to test products for double standards

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants to grant EUR 1 million to food safety agencies in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary to test double standard products, according to Financial Times, reports Ziarul Financiar.

The countries in Eastern Europe, including Romania, have run several tests showing evidence that multinationals have lower standards for products sold in the region.

The food safety agencies in these countries will be able to use the EU money to test products and find methods to detect whether goods sold across borders are of inferior quality.

Romania also carried out a study on the possible double quality standard for food in July. The results show that nine products sold in Romania have different ingredients and nutritional values compared to similar products sold in Western countries.

Romania’s agriculture minister Petre Daea said the nine products will not be withdrawn from the market because they are not unsafe for consumption.

