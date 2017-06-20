Five terraces to open by river bank in Bucharest

Five terraces are set to open on Bucharest’s Unirii boulevard, by the bank of the Dambovita river, in a project meant to turn the area into a promenade, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The openings are part of a project by the Bucharest Public Domain Administration (ADPD) and are modeled after similar areas in other European capitals.

Only one of the five terraces, which are set to open by the end of July, has been inaugurated so far. It is called The Clique Bistro and is located close to the Unirea Shopping Center, in downtown Bucharest. The new terrace is run by the company Ada Art Design, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company had a turnover of RON 1.7 million (EUR 378,000) last year, and 8 employees.

The other areas of the capital gathering a bigger number of terraces include the Old Town, Floreasca, and Victoriei Square.

(Photo source: The Clique Bistro Facebook Page)