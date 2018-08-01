Romanian industrial group doubles business after acquisitions

Romanian industrial group Teraplast, controlled by local investor Dorel Goia, doubled its consolidated turnover in the first half of this year, to RON 338 million (EUR 72.7 million).

The growth mainly came from the businesses acquired or started in 2017, namely the metallic roof tile producer Depaco (Wetterbest), the sandwich panel factory in Serbia – TeraSteel and the Politub PVC pipe producer. The first half usually accounts for 40% of the group’s annual business, due to seasonality, according to Teraplast representatives.

The group’s steel division, which includes the metallic roof tile business and the sandwich panel business, reached a turnover of RON 193 million (EUR 41.6 million) and an operational profit (EBITDA) of RON 15.6 million (EUR 3.35 million) in the first half.

The plastic division recorded sales of RON 145 million (EUR 31.2 million) and an EBITDA of RON 12.6 million (EUR 2.7 million). Teraplast group is one of the biggest producers of building materials in Romania.

