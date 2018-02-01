Romanian industrial group to double turnover after acquisition

Teraplast Bistrita, one of the biggest industrial groups in Romania, aims to double its turnover this year to over RON 900 million (EUR 193 million) after several important investments.

The group finalized the purchase of a 67% stake in local metallic roof tile manufacturer Depaco for EUR 12.35 million. This transaction will have a significant contribution to the group’s business increase, as Depaco had sales of EUR 40 million in 2017 and the new owner plans to increase the turnover by 50% this year.

Teraplast has also concluded an agreement to buy the remaining 33% in Depaco in the next four years.

This is the latest of a series of investments Teraplast has made in the last year. The group also opened an insulated panel factory in Serbia and bought a 50% stake in gas and water pipe producer Politub, reaching 100% ownership of the company.

Teraplast group is currently the largest PVC processor in Romania and one of the most important manufacturers of materials for the construction and installation market. In the last 10 years, Teraplast has invested over EUR 50 million in the development and improvement of its manufacturing capacities and expanding the product portfolio. The group is controlled by local investor Dorel Goia.

