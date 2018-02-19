Romanian industrial group aims to double its business this year

Romanian group Teraplast, the biggest PVC processor in the country and one of the biggest local producers of building materials, recorded a turnover of RON 427 million (EUR 93.5 million) in 2017, up by 7% compared to the previous year.

The group aims to more than double its business this year, to RON 970 million (EUR 209 million), after completing a series of important acquisitions and investments in 2017.

The group bought a sandwich panel producer from Serbia and opened a factory there in October 2017. It also took full control of the Romanian metallic roof tile producer Depaco (Wetterbest) and the water and gas pipe producer Politub.

The group’s product portfolio is structured on seven business lines: Installations & Improvements, Joinery profiles, Granules, Thermal insulation panels, Zinc coated metal structures, Thermal Insulation Joinery and Metal Tile with the Wetterbest brand, holding top positions in most of these markets.

Teraplast group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 76 million. The group is controlled by local investor Dorel Goia, who owns a 47% stake.

