What temperature do Romanians need in their bedrooms to get a good night sleep?

Most Romanians like to keep their bedrooms particularly warm, unlike the Germans or the French, who prefer to sleep in temperatures of less than 20 degrees Celsius, according to a survey carried out by E.ON and Kantar EMNID.

A total of 94% of Romanians respondents said they like to sleep in temperatures of 20 degrees or more, local Profit.ro reported. Moreover, most respondents from Hungary (82%) and Turkey (76%) also like to spend the night in rooms with temperatures of over 20 degrees.

Meanwhile, a look to the West shows just how different Europeans’ sleeping habits are. For example, 66% of respondents in France and 65% of those in Germany prefer to keep the temperatures in their bedrooms below 20 degrees Celsius.

The really cold bedrooms, however, with temperatures of 15 degrees or less, are found in the UK, where 22% of respondents said they prefer the temperature to be more arctic than summerly. In Germany, 15% of respondents said they like to sleep in temperatures below 15 degrees. By comparison, only 1% of Romanians feel confortable at such low temperatures.

When looking at the average temperature resulting from all the answers in a country, the survey showed that Romanians and Turks prefer the highest temperatures for their bedrooms, of 22.3 degrees, while the Brits and the Germans like the lowest, with 18 and 18.2 degrees, respectively.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)