Telus plans to add 500 more people at Bucharest outsourcing center

Canadian outsourcing company Telus International, a subsidiary of Canadian telecom group Telus, announced plans to expand its operations in Romania and employ over 500 people by the end of June at its outsourcing center in Bucharest.

Most new employees will work for two major brands – an online house rental platform (Airbnb) and Koodo Mobile, a Canadian mobile service provider, according to the company, local News.ro reported.

The recruitment process started earlier this year and addresses people who speak multiple languages, such as French, Spanish, Italian, English, German, Russian, and Portuguese. The new employees will support customers in Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Russia, England, and the United States.

The company’s offices are located in the AFI Park complex in Bucharest. Telus now has 1,500 employees in Romania.

