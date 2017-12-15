Telekom launches third Smart City pilot project in Romania

Romanian telecom operator Telekom has launched its third Smart City pilot project in Piatra Neamt, North-Eastern Romania.

The company has two other ongoing Smart City projects in Bucharest and Constanta.

The new project is part of the company’s strategy to expand on this innovation segment, according to Telekom.

The “smart” area in Piatra Neamt includes intelligent street lighting, intelligent street furniture, charging station for electric cars, air quality monitoring system, intelligent video surveillance and free Wi-Fi. The intelligent street furniture represents a solar-powered bench that allows visitors in the park to load their mobile devices and connect to the Wi-Fi internet service.

