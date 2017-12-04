Telekom sells three buildings in Bucharest with over EUR 5 mln

Telekom Romania Communications, the former Romtelecom, has sold three buildings in Bucharest with a total price of EUR 5.5 million, as part of its program to capitalize on its real estate assets.

The first property is located in the Dorobanti area, near the I.L. Caragiale high school, reports local Profit.ro. The three-floor building was built in 1975 and covers 2,982 sqm. It has a nearby land of almost 1,400 sqm. It was put up for sale with EUR 2.8 million.

The second building, put up for sale with EUR 1.98 million, is located near the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel and the Parliament’s Palace. The building has almost 3,100 sqm and a land of 1,096 sqm.

Telekom has also sold a building in the Teiului Doamnei 35A street, with around EUR 700,000.

In April 2015, Telekom Romania Communications put up for sale a package of 24 real estate assets in Bucharest and other cities in Romania. The whole package covers 46,500 sqm and its starting price was EUR 26.3 million.

