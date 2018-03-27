Telekom Romania offers free unlimited Internet traffic for pre-paid cards

Telecom operator Telekom, which ranks third on the Romanian mobile telephony market, is trying to catch up by offering unlimited Internet traffic for both pre-paid and post-paid customers.

Those who choose pre-paid cards have two options, with either 5 or 6 euros in credit with unlimited Internet traffic as a bonus, as well as packages with voice traffic for national and international use.

Telekom is also offering subscriptions starting EUR 5 a month, the price for those who benefit from or sign up to at least a fixed service from Telekom.

