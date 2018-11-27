Telekom Romania aims to steal clients from the competition with aggressive rhetoric

Telekom Romania, the second biggest telecom group on the local market in terms of revenues, has launched a new commercial offer, which will be promoted through a more aggressive communication campaign, aiming to draw clients from competitors such as Orange, Vodafone and RCS&RDS.

Telekom’s new offer focuses on two simple messages, EUR 5 fees for each service and unlimited access to resources.

“We want to make people aware that they don’t have to be fooled by operators through limitations and contracts that control them,” said Austrian Andreas Elsner, Telekom’s new commercial director for the residential segment, in a press conference in which he literally wiped the floor with an offer from one competitor, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

“What we want to say is: get away from your current operator and come to Telekom,” Elsner added.

Telekom Romania CEO Miroslav Majoros continued on the same note saying that the group’s offer was addressed to everyone, even to the “slaves of other operators who still have to stay with them for more expensive contracts.”

“They want to come to us, but these operators limit them. We patiently wait for them,” Majoros added.

Telekom Romania was the first major telecom operator in Romania that gave up binding contracts for a minimum period of one year or two years, allowing their clients to leave after one month if they are not happy. Free access for six months to the Netflix online video streaming platform is also part of Telekom’s new offer in Romania.

