Telekom Romania appoints new technology director

Telecom operator Telekom Romania has appointed Vladan Pekovic as the new financial director. He will take over the office from November 1, replacing Timos Tsokanis, who will leave the Deutsche Telekom group.

Pekovic will be in charge of coordinating the evolution of the information technology infrastructure. He is also responsible of developing and operating the support systems of the Telekom Romania group. He will report directly to Telekom Romania CEO.

Vladan Pekovic has more than 15 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. He has been previously working as director of technology and information, within Crnogorski Telekom.

Vladan Pekovic is licensed in Electrical Engineering, specializing in mobile telecommunication and information technology, at the University of Montenegro.

