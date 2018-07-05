Telekom Romania gives up minimum contract period for subscriptions

Telekom Romania, one of the top three telecom groups on the local market, has launched a new commercial offer for the residential segment, one that eliminates the minimum contract period for postpaid services.

The new Mobil 5 tariff plan, starting at EUR 5 per month without minimum contract period, includes unlimited 4G data traffic and unlimited national calls, with no obligation to pay contract termination fees, if contract is terminated.

“Romania is a very competitive market, with a very dynamic way of growing so, staying competitive in this environment requires innovative thinking, knowing and listening to your customers, but also your teams, and, nonetheless, continuous scanning of the global trends evolution,” said František Mala, Chief Commercial Officer Residential Marketing & National Sales, Telekom Romania.

“The ‘no contract’ plan shows that we are confident in the quality of our network and the competitiveness of our offers. We are today meeting the current customer needs on the mobile market by giving them more flexibility and diminishing the feeling of rigidity and lack of freedom that have been a norm for the postpaid segment until now.”

Last year, Telekom launched the #Netliberare concept, offering its clients unlimited 4G data resources for streaming for both subscriptions and prepaid services. This has led to a 37% increase of mobile services sales in the residential segment in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

