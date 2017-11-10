Telekom Romania’s results continue to decline

Telekom Romania, the second-biggest telecom group on the local market in terms of revenues, recorded consolidated revenues of EUR 240 million in the third quarter of this year, down 0.8% over the same period of 2016.

The group’s operational profit (EBITDA) dropped by 18.9%, to EUR 43 million, according to the quarterly report of parent-group Deutsche Telekom. The revenues from fixed services were 3.7% lower in the third quarter of this year, at EUR 131 million, while those on the mobile segment went up by 1.9%, to EUR 109 million.

The group continued, however, to invest more than last year. Its investments reached EUR 37 million in the third quarter, up 23% over the same period of 2016.

In the first nine months of this year, Telekom had revenues of EUR 706 million, down 1.7% year-on-year, and an operating profit of EUR 119 million, 7.8% lower than in the same period of last year.

The group lost clients on the mobile, fixed voice and fixed broadband internet segments but gained clients for the TV service.

Telekom Romania introduces unlimited 4G Internet for all tariff plans

[email protected]