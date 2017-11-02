Romania’s telecom regulator fines Telekom Mobile

Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM has fined local telecom provider Telekom Romania Mobile Communications with RON 200,000 (EUR 43,500) for failing to transfer 1,232 phone numbers to other networks, at the customers’ request, and delaying the transfer process for another 4,941 phone numbers.

The transfer allows customers to keep their phone numbers when they move to other telecom operators. ANCOM started a control after receiving complaints from Telekom Mobile customers, as well as from other telecom operators. They’ve notified the telecom regulator about the delay in the transfer of several phone numbers.

The institution found that the transfer from Telekom to other networks failed for 1,232 phone numbers between May and end of July this year.

