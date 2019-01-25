Teen drug abuse is growing popular in Romania

The average age at which Romanian youngsters start using drugs is 10-11 years (lower than in the case of alcohol or tobacco), the representatives of the National Anti-drug Agency (ANA) announced on January 23, stating that the most widely used drug in Romania is cannabis.

When it comes to the vulnerable age categories, among the population aged 15-64, the most vulnerable group is that of 15-24 years old, a group that ANA says it has been addressing through projects, local Mediafax reported.

According to ANA representatives, more and more children are experiencing drug use at an ever-younger age.

The ANA representative also explained differentiation among the most vulnerable categories: “In terms of vulnerable social categories, there is a differentiation according to the type of drug consumed. If we talk about opiate use, we talk about the disadvantaged group in terms of income and living conditions, but also from the point of view of family and education. If we talk about other more expensive substances, like cocaine, here we talk about consumption in areas where the economic power is higher,” ANA department chief Diana Serban explained.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)