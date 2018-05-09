Team of Romanian artists awarded at the International Perfume Bottle Design Contest

A team of artists from Romania won one of the three international awards offered at the International Perfume Bottle Design Contest, which was organized in the US.

The three artists of the SBANG scenography lab, namely Sorin Boncea (production designer), Sorin Maxim (sculptor) and Ana Gabriela Lemnaru (art director) impressed the jury with “Pulse,” winning the third prize. The other two winners were Elaine Hyde (United States) and Gregoris Komodromos (Cyprus).

“Pulse” has the local legend of Master Manole as a starting point, as well as the aesthetic myth of sustainable creation that needs sacrifice. A hand with lightly tightened fingers embodies the first letter of the alphabet in the sign language.

Sorin Boncea is a visual artist and scenographer with experience in cinema, theater and television productions, videos and commercials, while Ana Gabriela Lemnaru is a set designer and interior designer. Sorin Maxim is one of the most talented sculptors of the new generation.

Irina Marica, [email protected]