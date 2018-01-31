Former Romanian teacher arrested for child pornography

A former history teacher in Bucharest was arrested for 24 hours on Wednesday, January 31, on charges of child pornography and sexual intercourse with a minor.

Police officers searched his house on Wednesday, where they found and seized four internal HDDs, a laptop, 2,343 CDs and DVDs, three mobile phones, two memory sticks, 12 8 mm mini video cassettes, 32 VHS video cassettes, local News.ro reported.

The Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) said in a press release that the teacher, named Bordeiu Gheorghe, produced and stored pornographic material with two boys, abusing his position of trust and authority over them. He also had sexual intercourse with one of the boys between 2009 and 2011.

“He also stored images and recordings downloaded from online sources, having a total of 12,231 files constituting pornographic material for minors,” reads the press release.

The former teacher will spend 30 days in jail if the court approves the prosecutors’ request in this sense.

Irina Marica, [email protected]