U.S. group will produce sensors for aeronautic industry in Romania

U.S. tech group TE Connectivity, a leading producer of sensors for the aeronautic industry, officially inaugurated its factory in Timisoara, Western Romania, on Wednesday, November 14.

The factory is located in a new industrial facility developed by Belgian group WDP, which the U.S. group has leased for ten years. The total investment amounted to EUR 6 million, local Adevarul reported.

The unit has 6,000 sqm of production facilities and 1,200 sqm of warehouses. It started with 70 employees, namely 15 engineers and 50 operators, according to factory manager Dacian Negrea.

The company will produce in Romania temperature sensors for the aeronautic industry, for clients such as Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier and Suhoi. The factory also produces temperature sensors for the medical and automotive industries.

TE Connectivity plans to turn this unit into its strategic factory in Europe and will hire several hundred people in the next 3-4 years, Dacian Negrea said.

(photo source: Facebook / Instituția Prefectului Județul Timiș)