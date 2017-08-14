Uber rival cuts tariffs by half in Bucharest

Estonian ride booking app Taxify, which is Uber’s rival in Bucharest, has announced a massive two-week promotion in the Romanian capital, just one week after it said that it would cut the tariffs by 15%.

For two weeks, the tariff for a Taxify ride will be only RON 0.65 per km, which represents a 50% discount from the company’s old tariff of RON 1.3 per km. Meanwhile, the fee per minute will be RON 0.11.

The promotion started on Monday, August 14.

By comparison, the fee per km for the UberX service in Bucharest in RON 1.3 while the tariff per minute is RON 0.22. Meanwhile, most taxis in Bucharest have a tariff of RON 1.39 per km, but there are also taxi companies that use higher fees.

Taxify was launched in Bucharest in mid-August last year. The app is available for both iOS and Android systems.

Uber rival inks deal with Chinese ride-sharing operator also covering Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo: Sergei Zjuganov)