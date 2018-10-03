Taxi fares increase in Bucharest

Several taxi companies in Bucharest increased their tariffs from RON 1.69 per km to RON 1.99 per km, while others said they would apply this measure starting October 15.

Meanwhile, other taxi companies increased the tariff to RON 2.49 per km, local Adevarul reported. Some of the companies operating in Bucharest also introduced a night tariff of RON 2.29 per km between 22:00 and 06:00.

Previously, the taxi fares in Bucharest increased last year, when the taxi companies said they decided to take this measure due the aggressive competition from ride-sharing apps such as Uber or Taxify.

A survey released this summer placed Bucharest among the cheapest capital cities worldwide to take a taxi.

Irina Marica, [email protected]