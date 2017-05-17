Taxes for concerts and fairs in five Bucharest squares go up

The tax for the temporary use of public venues to organize fairs, concerts or festivals will increase fourfold in five of Bucharest’s squares.

These include Constitutiei, Victoriei, Enescu, Universitatii and Alba Iulia squares, according to a draft project that will be discussed in the Thursday’s meeting of the Bucharest General Council, reports local Profit.ro.

The tax for Constitutiei square will amount to about EUR 30,000 per event whereas the tax for Victoriei square will reach EUR 20,000 per event. The tax for Enescu, Universitatii and Alba Iulia squares will total some EUR 15,000 per event.

The amount is paid for the entire period necessary to organize the event, namely between three and five days. Organizers will pay an additional fee of EUR 5,000 per day if they need the venue for more than five days.

Until this year, the tax to organize a concert in Constitutiei square amounted to about EUR 1,500 per day. If the new project is approved, organizers will need to pay EUR 6,000 per day for a five-day event in Constitutiei square.

