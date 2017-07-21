Romania wants some tax statements online only from 2018

The Romanian tax agency ANAF would want all categories of taxpayers to be obliged to submit certain tax statements exclusively online.

The measure appears in a draft order published on the agency’s website, and would apply starting with the tax statements for January 2018.

The draft order was put up for public debate on ANAF’s website, and includes 13 tax statements that would only be submitted online (forms 100, 101, 120, 205, 207, 208, 300, 301, 307, 311, 390, 394, and 710).

“To simplify the process of voluntary compliance of taxpayers in the process of meeting tax obligations, special attention has been given to extending the method of filing tax returns by electronic means,” the tax agency said in a press release.

The tax statements submitted by individuals and used in the process of determining the income tax and compulsory social contributions would be exempted from this obligation.

According to ANAF, the obligation to file the 13 tax statements exclusively online will be added to the one that is already present in the law, which targets the form 112, a statement on payment obligations for social contributions, income tax and nominal bookkeeping of insured persons.

The new project will come into force once it’s published in the Official Gazette.

Romania wants a single tax database

Irina Marica, [email protected]