Romania’s tax authority asks newlyweds to declare wedding service providers

Romania’s tax authority ANAF has started sending notifications to newlyweds, asking them to declare their wedding service providers, Profit.ro reported.

The tax authority is interested in the wedding photographers, the music service providers and the event space owners. ANAF is requesting names of people and companies, phone numbers and addresses.

The fine for not complying with ANAF’s request ranges between RON 2,000 (EUR 429) and RON 5,000 (EUR 1,072).

Last year, ANAF performed checks on companies that own spaces dedicated to organizing events, both private and corporate ones. The focused checks were grouped under the headline The Ballroom Operation.

Romania’s tax authority plans to increase revenues from large taxpayers

[email protected]