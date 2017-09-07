Tax Agency sells luxury hotel in northern Romania

The Romanian Tax Agency (ANAF) has put up for sale the five-star hotel Metropolis in Bistrita, northern Romania, owned by the gambling and real estate operator Metropolis Grup.

ANAF is trying to sell the hotel via a tender with a starting price of about EUR 7 million, reports Profit.ro.

The hotel has two floors, a pool and 3,500 sqm of land. It ranks first among the most booked hotels in Bistrita, according to booking.com.

Metropolis Grup runs a gambling business via the Metropolis Bets firm. The group also organized a bingo game broadcasted by the Antena 1 TV channel.

Metropolis Group has debts of over RON 10.7 million (EUR 2.3 million) to ANAF. Metropolis Bets also had total debts of RON 32 million (EUR 6.9 million) at the end of 2016.

(photo source: Hotel Metropolis on Facebook)