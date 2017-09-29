Romanian tax agency sells investor’s Danube Delta hotels

Romania’s Tax Agency has sold two hotel compounds located in the Danube Delta, which belonged to the Romanian investor Sorin Ovidiu Vintu, reports local Profit.ro.

Vintu was found guilty for fraud in a case related to the National Investment Fund (FNI) collapse in 2000 and received a final eight-year prison sentence in February. The court also ruled that he had to pay some USD 13 million worth of damages.

The Lebada and Sulina hotels were sold for RON 19.5 million (EUR 4.2 million). Vintu spent a lot of time in the Danube Delta, including for meetings with politicians. The Lebada complex is located on a plot of almost four hectares whereas the Sulina hotel complex is located on a 1.4-hectare land.

The Tax Agency is also trying to sell the investor’s villa located in the village of Mihailesti, Giurgiu county, for over EUR 61,000.

For some 10 years, Sorin Ovidiu Vintu was one of the most powerful people in Romania. He controlled a wide range of businesses and influenced local politics through his media group, which included several TV channels (including Realitatea TV), radio stations, newspapers, and a news agency.

[email protected]