Romanian executive to lead developer’s international division in France

Romanian Tatian Diaconu, who has been the CEO of real estate developer Immochan Romania, which recently became Ceetrus Romania, in the last five years, was promoted to international development leader at the group’s headquarters in Lille, France.

His place at the helm of Ceetrus Romania was taken by Raluca Crisan, the company’s former marketing manager, who has been communication director of the whole group, based in France, since last autumn, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Immochan/Citrus is the real estate arm of French retail group Auchan, owned by the French family Mulliez.

Ceetrus is one of the biggest real estate groups in Romania. Besides the Auchan hypermarkets and shopping galleries, the company also owns a mixed real estate project in Brasov.

