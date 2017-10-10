Romanian airline Tarom has special offer this week for local, international flights

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has just launched a special autumn offer, which includes tickets of only EUR 39 for domestic return flights and EUR 60 for international flights.

For example, a ticket for a one-way flight between Bucharest and Athens, Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau, Istanbul, Larnaca, Rome, Thessaloniki, Sofia, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, and between Iasi and Munich, Tel Aviv, Turin, and Suceava – Turin, costs only EUR 60.

The tickets for one-way flights between Bucharest and Amman, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Nice, London, Prague, Valencia, Vienna, as well as between Iasi and Madrid, London (Luton), and Sibiu and Munich cost only EUR 70. Meanwhile, the tickets for flights between Bucharest and Beirut, Brussels, Madrid and Paris have a slightly higher price, of EUR 80.

When it comes to domestic flights, the cheapest will be to fly from Bucharest to Cluj, Iasi, Oradea, Satu Mare, Suceava and Timisoara. A ticket for a return flight costs only EUR 39.

Other cheap return flights are the ones linking Bucharest to Athens, Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau, Istanbul, Larnaca, Rome, Thessaloniki, Sofia, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, as well as Iasi and Munich, Tel Aviv, and Turin, and Suceava and Turin. A ticket in this case costs EUR 99.

Meanwhile, return flights between Bucharest and Amman, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Nice, London, Prague, Valencia, Vienna, as well as between Iasi and Madrid and London (Luton), and Sibiu – Munich cost EUR 119. The offer also includes EUR 139 tickets for return flights between Bucharest and Beirut, Brussels, Madrid, and Paris.

The offer is valid this week, October 9-13, for flights in the period November 8, 2017 – March 31, 2018. However, the tariffs are not valid for flights between December 15, 2017 and January 15, 2018.

