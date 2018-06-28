Romanian air carrier Tarom postpones Timisoara-Chisinau flights

Romanian state-controlled air carrier Tarom has postponed launching the Timisoara-Chisinau route, which was scheduled for July 2.

The company argued that demand was low and said it would probably launch it later this year, probably in autumn, local Profit.ro reported.

Tarom recently gave up its intention to operate Constanta-Chisinau flights, which should also have started in July.

The air carrier has been struggling with financial difficulties for years. Last year was the company’s tenth year on loss, with a RON 172 mln (EUR 37 mln) negative result. The loss in 2017 was four times the forecast.

Tarom is controlled by the Transport Ministry. Low-cost operators Wizz Air, Blue Air and Ryanair are its main competitors.

