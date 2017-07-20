Romanian state-owned airline adds new route to Italy

State-owned airline Tarom introduced a new direct route in its portfolio on July 19, connecting the Northern Romania city of Suceava to Turin in Italy.

Prices start from EUR 47, including taxes. The airline will operate the new route with the Boeing 737 series 300 aircraft, with 134 seats, once a week.

Tarom recently acquired two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, replacing the two A310 models withdrawn last year. The two new planes could fly to New York or Beijing.

One of the main issues for Tarom, which has been recording losses in the last years, is the mixed fleet, with three types of aircraft. Christian Heinzmann, Tarom’s former general manager, said in 2013 that standardizing the fleet would reduce fuel cost by 35% and would help reduce losses.

Last year, Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air surpassed Tarom and became the second-biggest airline in the country after Wizz Air.

