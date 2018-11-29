Romanian airline Tarom launches National Day special offer

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has a special offer for tickets sold this weekend, when Romania celebrates 100 years since the 1918 Great Union. The Union Centennial is marked on December 1 – the National Day of Romania.

Thus, between November 29 and December 1, those who purchase tickets for domestic flights benefit from a discount of 20%, Tarom announced.

The offer is valid for all the domestic flights operated by Tarom, for trips between July 1 and August 31, 2019, according to the information posted on the airline’s website.

Romanian state airline Tarom launches its first mobile app for booking and check-in

Irina Marica, [email protected]