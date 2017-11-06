Romanian minister: State airline’s expenses need to be thinned

State-airline Tarom needs to be “thinned” and streamlined in terms of expenditure, said transport minister Felix Stroe.

“Tarom is a national brand and must be saved,” he added, reports local Economica.net.

The minister had a talk with the airline’s technical union and management on Thursday last week.

The airline’s management needs to come up with a restructuring plan, including for the staff. The minister, however, denied the idea that the company would lay off people in the following period.

The Government plans to adopt a budget project for the next year to purchase ten aircraft for Tarom as a matter of urgency, the minister added. The bill needs to get the Parliament’s approval.

Tarom estimates losses of RON 207 million (EUR 45 million) this year, according to the company’s updated budget. The company hasn’t recorded any profits since 2007.

