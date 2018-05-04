Portuguese airline operates direct daily flights between Bucharest and Lisbon

Portuguese airline Tap Air Portugal has decided to introduce direct daily flights between Bucharest and Lisbon, after it registered an increase in the number of passengers transported on this route.

“We have a 17% increase in the number of passengers carried between Bucharest and Lisbon. That’s why we believe it’s time to introduce daily flights on this route. This way, we reach almost 8,000 passengers flying with us every month,” said Claudia Stroescu, Sales Manager Romania, Tap Air Portugal, according to local Adevarul.

Tap Air has several tariff packages for the summer. The price of a round-trip ticket with all the taxes included starts at EUR 120.

Tap resumed direct flights between the capitals of Romania and Portugal in the summer of 2017.

