Administration
News from Companies

Talent Connect Inc. Receives U.S. Department of State Designation to Sponsor J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Exchange Programs

26 June 2025
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Talent Connect Inc. is proud to announce that it has been officially designated by the U.S. Department of State as a sponsor for the J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Programs.

This prestigious designation empowers Talent Connect Inc. to facilitate structured and guided training programs in the United States for eligible international university students, recent graduates, and professionals. Through these programs, participants gain valuable exposure to U.S. business practices, develop industry-specific skills, and engage in meaningful cultural exchange experiences that promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and other nations.

“Being designated as a J-1 Visa sponsor is an incredible honor and responsibility,” said Monica Ferchi, Founder and Responsible Officer of Talent Connect Inc. “With over 20 years of dedicated experience in the industry, this milestone reinforces our long-standing commitment to fostering global talent, building meaningful cross-cultural connections, and advancing the U.S. Department of State’s mission to promote public diplomacy through international exchange.”

The Intern and Trainee Programs administered by Talent Connect Inc. span industries such as hospitality and tourism, business, marketing, sciences and engineering. These programs not only benefit international participants but also allow U.S. host organizations to gain new perspectives and collaborate with aspiring global professionals.

With this designation, Talent Connect Inc. joins a select group of State Department-approved sponsors entrusted to uphold the highest standards of program integrity, compliance, and participant support. The organization looks forward to expanding access to transformative professional development opportunities while strengthening global ties.

For more information about Talent Connect Inc. and its J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee programs, visit www.talentconnectinc.com or contact support@talentconnectinc.org.

*This is a press release.

Normal
Administration
News from Companies

Talent Connect Inc. Receives U.S. Department of State Designation to Sponsor J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Exchange Programs

26 June 2025
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Talent Connect Inc. is proud to announce that it has been officially designated by the U.S. Department of State as a sponsor for the J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Programs.

This prestigious designation empowers Talent Connect Inc. to facilitate structured and guided training programs in the United States for eligible international university students, recent graduates, and professionals. Through these programs, participants gain valuable exposure to U.S. business practices, develop industry-specific skills, and engage in meaningful cultural exchange experiences that promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and other nations.

“Being designated as a J-1 Visa sponsor is an incredible honor and responsibility,” said Monica Ferchi, Founder and Responsible Officer of Talent Connect Inc. “With over 20 years of dedicated experience in the industry, this milestone reinforces our long-standing commitment to fostering global talent, building meaningful cross-cultural connections, and advancing the U.S. Department of State’s mission to promote public diplomacy through international exchange.”

The Intern and Trainee Programs administered by Talent Connect Inc. span industries such as hospitality and tourism, business, marketing, sciences and engineering. These programs not only benefit international participants but also allow U.S. host organizations to gain new perspectives and collaborate with aspiring global professionals.

With this designation, Talent Connect Inc. joins a select group of State Department-approved sponsors entrusted to uphold the highest standards of program integrity, compliance, and participant support. The organization looks forward to expanding access to transformative professional development opportunities while strengthening global ties.

For more information about Talent Connect Inc. and its J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee programs, visit www.talentconnectinc.com or contact support@talentconnectinc.org.

*This is a press release.

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 June 2025
Justice
Romania made limited progress against money laundering, Council of Europe experts say
26 June 2025
Defense
The Netherlands donates 18 F-16 jets to Romania for NATO training center
26 June 2025
M&A
EBRD sells Romanian retail chain La Cocos to market leader Schwarz Group
26 June 2025
Finance
Romanian government holds talks with Fitch ahead of credit rating review
26 June 2025
Events
Michelle Obama comes to Romania to headline major tech and business event in Bucharest
26 June 2025
Politics
NATO summit: Romanian president backs 5% defense spending target and stresses Black Sea security
25 June 2025
Events
Summer in Bucharest: Concerts, festivals, outdoor film screenings and events for the 2025 season
25 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan meets UK PM Keir Starmer at NATO summit