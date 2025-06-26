Talent Connect Inc. Receives U.S. Department of State Designation to Sponsor J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Exchange Programs

News from Companies

Talent Connect Inc. is proud to announce that it has been officially designated by the U.S. Department of State as a sponsor for the J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee Programs.

This prestigious designation empowers Talent Connect Inc. to facilitate structured and guided training programs in the United States for eligible international university students, recent graduates, and professionals. Through these programs, participants gain valuable exposure to U.S. business practices, develop industry-specific skills, and engage in meaningful cultural exchange experiences that promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and other nations.

“Being designated as a J-1 Visa sponsor is an incredible honor and responsibility,” said Monica Ferchi , Founder and Responsible Officer of Talent Connect Inc. “With over 20 years of dedicated experience in the industry, this milestone reinforces our long-standing commitment to fostering global talent, building meaningful cross-cultural connections, and advancing the U.S. Department of State’s mission to promote public diplomacy through international exchange.”

The Intern and Trainee Programs administered by Talent Connect Inc. span industries such as hospitality and tourism, business, marketing, sciences and engineering. These programs not only benefit international participants but also allow U.S. host organizations to gain new perspectives and collaborate with aspiring global professionals.

With this designation, Talent Connect Inc. joins a select group of State Department-approved sponsors entrusted to uphold the highest standards of program integrity, compliance, and participant support. The organization looks forward to expanding access to transformative professional development opportunities while strengthening global ties.

For more information about Talent Connect Inc. and its J-1 Visa Intern and Trainee programs, visit www.talentconnectinc.com or contact support@talentconnectinc.org.

*This is a press release.