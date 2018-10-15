12 °C
Bucharest
Oct 16, 00:00

Media: EP President to address Romanian Parliament next month

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament (EP), will deliver a speech in the Romanian Parliament on November 21, Mediafax reported.

The speech is part of Tajani’s visit to Bucharest, occasioned by Romania’s taking over the presidency of the EU Council.

Tajani will lead a delegation made up of the presidents of the political groups in the EP and the EP secretary general, among others.

The presidents of the Romanian Constitutional Court, the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Court of Accounts, the Ombudsman, and various Romanian MEPs are set to attend the joint session of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament where Tajani will speak.

According to documents consulted by Mediafax, President Klaus Iohannis is not on the list of the proposed guests at the joint parliamentary session.

The same documents mention a “special request” of the EP delegation for a “dialogue with the academic world and the civic society.”

Romanian president to debate future of Europe with MEPs later this month

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now