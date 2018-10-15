Media: EP President to address Romanian Parliament next month

Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament (EP), will deliver a speech in the Romanian Parliament on November 21, Mediafax reported.

The speech is part of Tajani’s visit to Bucharest, occasioned by Romania’s taking over the presidency of the EU Council.

Tajani will lead a delegation made up of the presidents of the political groups in the EP and the EP secretary general, among others.

The presidents of the Romanian Constitutional Court, the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Court of Accounts, the Ombudsman, and various Romanian MEPs are set to attend the joint session of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament where Tajani will speak.

According to documents consulted by Mediafax, President Klaus Iohannis is not on the list of the proposed guests at the joint parliamentary session.

The same documents mention a “special request” of the EP delegation for a “dialogue with the academic world and the civic society.”

Romanian president to debate future of Europe with MEPs later this month

[email protected]