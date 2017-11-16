Taco Bell sets opening date for second Bucharest restaurant

Fast-food chain Taco Bell will open its second restaurant in Romania at the end of this month, on November 30. The new unit will be located in the Mega Mall shopping center in Bucharest.

Sphera Franchise Group runs the Taco Bell franchise in Romania. The company opened the first restaurant under this brand in Romania almost one month ago, in Baneasa Shopping City mall in Northern Bucharest.

Taco Bell is currently recruiting staff for its restaurant in Mega Mall.

Sphera Franchise Group is the largest food service group in Romania and owns the companies running the KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery and Taco Bell franchises in Romania. There are currently over 360 Taco Bell restaurants in 27 countries outside the United States, and the international brand expansion targets 1,000 locations by 2022.

