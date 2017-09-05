Taco Bell recruits staff for first restaurant in Romania

The first Taco Bell restaurant in Romania will open in a Bucharest mall this fall, and the company has already started recruiting staff for the new unit.

Taco Bell is looking to hire “cool, nonconformist and happy” people for the restaurant in Baneasa Shopping City, according to the recruitment announcement posted on a local platform.

The candidates have to be team-players and friendly, but they also need to be able to provide exceptional service and cook with passion. The company offers meal vouchers, salary increases based on how much time the employee spent within the company, paid overtime, and holiday bonuses.

Those interested can choose to work full time (eight hours a day), part time (four hours), six hours or during weekends.

Sphera Franchise Group has officially announced the entry of Taco Bell on the Romanian market on August 28. The first restaurant will open in Baneasa Shopping City mall in Northern Bucharest this fall.

Irina Marica, [email protected]