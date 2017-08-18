A 22-year-old Romanian woman from Baia Mare was the visitor number 8 million at this year’s Sziget Festival in Budapest, and this brought her a lifetime pass at the event.

Evelin Juhász, a student in Cluj-Napoca, got the pass from festival founder Károly Gerendai, reports local News.ro.

A total of 452,000 people from more than 100 countries attended the seven-day festival this year. The headliners of Sziget Festival 2017 included Pink, Billy Talent, Wiz Khalifa, Biffy Clyro, Kasabian, PJ Harvey, Iggy Azalea, The Chainsmokers, Hurts, and Interpol.

Tamás Kádár, CEO of Sziget Cultural Management and the person taking over the role of founder Károly Gerendai, will lead the following 25 years, promising to bring important changes to the festival starting next year.

The 2018 edition of Sziget Festival will be organized between August 8 and August 15.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Sziget Festival Official on Facebook)