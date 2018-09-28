System that detects conflict of interests prevents signing EUR 108 mln contracts in Romania

The informatics system that detects conflict of interests in public tenders, which was launched by Romania’s National Integrity Agency (ANI) in June 2017, has analyzed about 100,000 public procurement procedures worth RON 72 billion (EUR 15.5 billion), according to ANI secretary general Silviu Popa.

The system has issued 57 warnings about potential conflicts of interests and prevented the signing of 55 contracts worth RON 500 million (EUR 108 million) that may have been susceptible of conflict of interests, local Digi24 reported.

The contracting authorities eliminated the bidders that would have generated the conflict of interest, according to ANI.

The system, which is called PREVENT, is part of the Romanian authorities’ efforts to prevent corruption in public procurement procedures.

