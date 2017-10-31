US group expands with new BPO office in Romania

BPO solutions provider Sykes Enterprises Eastern Europe, which is part of the US group Sykes, will open a new office in Brasov, expanding its business in Romania, sources told Profit.ro.

The local subsidiary of the US group currently has offices in Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu and Oradea. The company has already started preparations to open the new office, including recruitment.

The US group entered the local market in 2010. It recorded a turnover of RON 89 million (EUR 19.3 million) and a net profit of RON 11.1 million (EUR 2.4 million) last year. In the last years, the company tripled the number of employees in Romania, from 401 in 2011 to 1,120 last year. Some 850 are in Cluj and 120 in Sibiu.

(photo source: SYKES Romania on Facebook)