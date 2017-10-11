The only “six-star” hotel in Romania to be opened at year-end

Suter Palace, considered the most luxurious hotel in Romania but closed in recent years, has been completely renovated by its new owner, who will open it at the end of this year, reports Profit.ro.

The hotel, located in Bucharest, is owned by the Timisoara-based investor Vasie Albulescu. The investments in the hotel amounted to several millions of euro.

The hotel’s former name was Carol Park Hotel, but it has been rebranded as the Suter Palace to remind of its past glory. It was built by King Carol I’s German architect Adolf Suter.

It is the only “six-star hotel in Romania”, said Radu Tirpe, who represents Albulescu. A one-night stay in an apartment at this hotel will cost some EUR 1,000, he added.

The investor will affiliate the Suter Palace to an exclusive luxury hotel chain. He is negotiating with several international companies, Tirpe added.

Albulescu owns a company specialized in drilling. This is his first investment in the hotel market.

[email protected]

(photo source: Imobiliare.ro)