Survey: Family comes last for over 30% of Romanian business leaders

Romanian business leaders are rather self-centered people, they want to do what they like and have financial independence, they read the Bible, and are inspired mainly by Apple founder Steve Jobs and Tesla founder Elson Musk, according to an analysis by market research agency MKOR Consulting.

Moreover, the conclusions of the study, which was conducted on almost 650 Romanian business leaders, revealed that family comes last for more than 30% of respondents, reports local Profit.ro. Only 68.1% of business leaders have family as their main focus.

When it comes to their own qualities, Romanian leaders consider themselves fair and loyal (97.7%), who see the overall picture (96.1%), tenacious (95.6%), ambitious (95%), cooperative (94.5% self-confident (93.9%) creative (93.4%), responsive (93.1%), compassionate (92.3%), optimistic (92%), who pay attention to details (89.8%). Meanwhile, 73% of respondents consider perseverance as the defining quality to achieve business success.

In terms of personal values, the Romanian business leaders are rather self-centered people, the survey shows. They want to do what they like (97.5%) and have financial independence (96.9%). Personal life is also very important for most of them, with 94.4% wanting a balanced family and 92.3% hoping for a fulfilled relationship.

The Romanian leaders are constantly trying to improve. Over 92% read books and articles on professional topics, 81.5% read books and personal development articles, almost 80% participate in training programs at least once a year, and 72.9% attend business conferences at least once a year.

When it comes to their lifestyle, the Romanian business leaders go on holiday at least once a year (87.5%), adopt a healthy lifestyle (67.6%), and have a hobby (49.1%).

The respondents also recommended 250 books, with the Bible coming fourth in their preferences.

Irina Marica, [email protected]