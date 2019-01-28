Survey: 9 in 10 Romanians speak on their mobile phones at least once a day

A total of 91% of Romanians use their mobile phones at least once a day to initiate a call, a survey by E.ON and Kantar Emind found. At the same time, 1 in 2 make video calls daily with the help of the apps offering this option.

“The Romanians are embracing the new communication technology without giving up on their ‘old habits.’ They simply communicate more, and have the option to easily claim the first place at the European level in this area,” the authors of the study said, quoted by Mediafax.

By comparison, a quarter of the Germans gave up on using their smartphones for classical voice phone calls, and 1 in 2 gave up sending text messages as communicating with the help of apps such as Skype, WhatsApp or Facebook messenger gains ground

Among those aged over 60 years old, 30% of the Romanians surveyed said they made at least one video call per day, using various apps, in contrast with 6% of the seniors in Germany and 9% of the seniors in the UK doing the same.

Some 10,000 people residing in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, UK, the Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and Hungary were surveyed for the study, titled ‘Living in Europe, 2018.’

(Photo: Pixabay)

