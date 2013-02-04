Survey: 41% of Poles say they detest Romanians

Romania doesn’t appear to be flavor of the month in Europe; after the comments on immigration coming from the UK, the Poles are the latest to badmouth Romanians. A new survey from CBOS Institute found that 41 percent of Poles “detest” Romanians, while 52 percent of respondents said they hated Roma people. Russians, Turks and Palestinians were also unpopular with the people surveyed.

However, when it came to elsewhere in Europe, the Poles were all warm and cuddly, with 51 percent saying they liked Czechs and 48 percent expressing positive feelings for Slovaks. Brits, Italians and Spaniards were also fairly popular with the Poles.

The CBOS institute conducted the survey on a sample of 1,227 adults between January 3-9. According to the researchers, the results reflect the aspirations of Polish people, and the preferred countries could be interpreted as having characteristics Poles would like to emulate.

Other influencing factors included cultural affinity, historical heritage, sociopolitical factors and the personal experiences of Poles in the other countries, both as tourists and as seasonal workers, according to the Romanian media.

