Over 50 surgeons from the US and Europe meet in Romania for international congress this July

by Irina Marica
More than 50 cardiac, vascular and endovascular surgeons in Europe and the US will participate in the East Meets West Congress 2017, which will take place in Sibiu, Romania, from July 19 to July 22, reports local Agerpres.

This is the first event for Central and Eastern Europe that is fully endorsed by the International Society of Endovascular Specialists (ISEVS).

According to the organizers, the event aims to explore the progress made so far and the most exciting challenges faced in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

“This congress is an extraordinary opportunity for Romanian specialists to interact directly with some of the best cardiovascular professionals in the world. These personalities will be in our country for the first time, and I hope that the exchange of experience will be positive, constructive for both sides,” said doctor Victor Costache, president of the Romanian Society for Endovascular Surgery.

The 4-day educational program will include plenary sessions, case reports, workshops and interesting live surgery cases, designed for vascular and cardiovascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, and other allied-health specialists.

Find out more about the congress here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

