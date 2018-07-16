Game developer leases office space in Skanska’s new project in Bucharest

Superhippo, an Irish developer of freemium games, will move its Bucharest creation studio to the new Campus 6 office building developed by Swedish group Skanska.

The company leased 1,250 sqm of office space in the building, where it will relocate this fall.

Superhippo has over 40 game titles in its portfolio, which are distributed via multiple platforms.

The Campus 6 office project includes four buildings with a total leasable area of 81,000 sqm. The project is located close to the Bucharest Polytechnic University in one of the city’s most dynamic office areas.

