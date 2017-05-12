Summer forecast: Romania to face multiple heat waves, drought

Southern and Eastern Europe will face prolonged heat, including several dangerous heat waves this summer, with locations from Macedonia and Bulgaria into Hungary and Romania being expected to face the highest risk for multiple heat waves, according to AccuWeather’s summer forecast.

On the other hand, a lack of lasting heat is predicted for the UK and Ireland, while thunderstorms will mainly target countries such as France, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

A very hot summer is expected across southern Europe, with several dangerous heat waves being expected in July and August. Temperatures over 32 degrees Celsius will be common in Italy and the Balkan Peninsula.

According to the forecast, Romania will not only face multiple heat waves during the summer months but also a drier-than-normal weather and drought, which will have a severe impact on agriculture.

Romania has faced colder than usual weather in the beginning of May. The Romanian Administration of Meteorology issued a warning of bad weather for this weekend, which targets the entire country. According to the alert, between May 13, 10:00 and May 14, 21:00, it will rain in most of Romania, and the wind will blow strongly. The rainfall is expected to reach 20 liters per sqm, and even 50 liters per sqm in some areas.

